VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Purchases Shares of 1,321 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $183.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

