Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 8.3%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 167,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 193,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Velo3D Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velo3D Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Velo3D by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

