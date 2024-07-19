Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF) to Strong-Buy

CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CBM Asia Development Stock Performance

CBM Asia Development has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$25.70.

CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 million for the quarter.

About CBM Asia Development

CBM Asia Development Corp. (CBMA) is a Canada-based unconventional gas company with coalbed methane (CBM) exploration and development opportunities in Indonesia. The Company holds various participating interests in five production sharing contracts (PSC) for CBM in Indonesia. The Company has operations in south Sumatra, which includes sekayu PSC; central Sumatra, which includes Hulu PSC and east Kalimantan, which includes Kutai-west PSC and Bentian besar PSC.

