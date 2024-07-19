Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF) to Strong-Buy

CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
CBM Asia Development Stock Performance
CBM Asia Development has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$25.70.
CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 million for the quarter.
About CBM Asia Development
CBM Asia Development Corp. (CBMA) is a Canada-based unconventional gas company with coalbed methane (CBM) exploration and development opportunities in Indonesia. The Company holds various participating interests in five production sharing contracts (PSC) for CBM in Indonesia. The Company has operations in south Sumatra, which includes sekayu PSC; central Sumatra, which includes Hulu PSC and east Kalimantan, which includes Kutai-west PSC and Bentian besar PSC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CBM Asia Development
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for CBM Asia Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Asia Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.