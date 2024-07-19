VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 31,518 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $26.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

VEON Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

