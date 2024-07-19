Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $37.24

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $35.66. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 45,263 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $248,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

