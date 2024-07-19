Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham Sells 7,500 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00.

Veracyte Stock Down 5.3 %

Veracyte stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

