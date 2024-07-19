Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider John Leite Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veracyte Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 37.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

