Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells $782,700.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

