Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

VERX opened at $37.23 on Friday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 19.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

