Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 350.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Execute the Wheel Strategy to Generate Options Income
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.