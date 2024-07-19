Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 350.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.77 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

