Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $111.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.56.
A number of research firms recently commented on VKTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 349,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.03.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
