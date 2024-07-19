Viper Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

