Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

VIRT stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

