Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

VSTO stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

