Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,436,000 after acquiring an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.