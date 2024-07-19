Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.80.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

