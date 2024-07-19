W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at UBS Group

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

