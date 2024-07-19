WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stephens

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Get WaFd alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

WaFd Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.