Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

View Our Latest Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.