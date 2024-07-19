Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,133,000 after purchasing an additional 218,877 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $48.43 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

