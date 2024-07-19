Webster Financial Co. (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.