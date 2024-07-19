Wedbush Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $95.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

