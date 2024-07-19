Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $171.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

