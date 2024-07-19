Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOS. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $210,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

