Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Rumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rumble

Rumble Stock Down 3.5 %

Rumble stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Rumble has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rumble will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rumble

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,208,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,180,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 247,512 shares of company stock worth $1,547,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.