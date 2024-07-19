Wells Fargo & Company Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $85.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.