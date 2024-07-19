Wells Fargo & Company Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $630.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $564.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $581.50. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

