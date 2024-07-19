Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Werner Enterprises worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.3 %

WERN opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

