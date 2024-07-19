West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE WFG opened at C$108.11 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$121.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 6.8641371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

About West Fraser Timber

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -109.46%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

