WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $102,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $6,253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

