WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $102,600.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $6,253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

