Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.34

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.34 and traded as high as $33.61. Willdan Group shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 37,945 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLDN

Willdan Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $92,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,377.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,333 shares of company stock worth $14,110,383. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.