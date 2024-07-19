William Blair Begins Coverage on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

