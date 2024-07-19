William Blair Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IONS opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.