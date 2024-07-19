William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of 133.78 and a beta of -0.04.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

