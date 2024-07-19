William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

William Penn Bancorporation has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. William Penn Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78 and a beta of -0.04. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

