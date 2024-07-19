Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years. Winmark has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $398.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.65. Winmark has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 82.26%.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

