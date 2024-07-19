Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.