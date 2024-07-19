Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.23.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 65,179 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.