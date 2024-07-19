Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 293,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,823,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 14.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

