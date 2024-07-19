WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

