Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $35.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.