World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.15

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 19158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in World Kinect by 1,182.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in World Kinect by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,358,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 149,433 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in World Kinect by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in World Kinect by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.