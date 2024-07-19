Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $111.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

