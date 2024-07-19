Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

XRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

