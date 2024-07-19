Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Xylem stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

