YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $332,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

