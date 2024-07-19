YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 307.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 482,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Systrade AG now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on YPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.2 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

