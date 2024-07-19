Zacks Research Comments on Core Laboratories Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.