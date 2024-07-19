Zacks Research Comments on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.69. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
