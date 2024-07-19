Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. NMI has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

